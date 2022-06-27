GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) If you’re in Galveston, Texas this July 4th weekend and want to see fireworks, there won’t be any. At least in their original form. Instead, a first ever Galveston drone show will align in custom formations to entertain everyone on the Seawall. It’s still going to be a unique the whole family can enjoy.

Courtesy of Galveston Island

Due to the drought, there is a Burn Ban in effect for neighboring Santa Fe issued by Sana Fe Fire and Rescue issued back on June 13.

What is a Burn Ban?

Burn bans are enacted at the county and local level based on local drought, wind and other conditions, and the threat of wildfire. When enacted, they prohibit or restrict outdoor burning for public safety, including campfires, controlled burns.

Courtesy of Galveston Island

We’ve seen drones trend for years now, but in place of fireworks is something all new being presented by the the folks in Galveston Island this year for4th of July. New in 2022, you can watch a first ever for the island, pseudo-fireworks show either at 9:00 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. as hundreds of drones launch right from the beach at the 37th Street Groin (the same location where we have hosted the July 4th celebrations in years past.)

Each show lasts approximately 12 minutes and include 12 custom formations including fireworks bursts, patriotic images, and island features such as birds, sea turtles and fish.

More good news for goers, because there is no concern regarding falling debris as found in traditional fireworks shows, the sections of beach on either side of the 37th Street Groin, will remain open during the show and viewers will be able to occupy those areas and get right up in the action!

