Free on bond Texas man charged with killing pregnant wife

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area man who was free on a personal recognizance bond after being accused of hitting his pregnant wife has been charged with killing her two days later.

Court documents show 22-year-old Alex Guajardo of Pasadena was released last Thursday after being charged with assault of a family member during a domestic dispute. Police arrested Guajardo after he called 911 to report Saturday’s stabbing death of 20-year-old Caitlynn Rose Guajardo, who was four months pregnant.

Records show Guajardo was being held without bond Wednesday on a capital murder charge.

Pasadena police Chief Josh Bruegger has expressed outrage that Guajardo was free on a personal recognizance bond, meaning no money had to be posted, when his wife was slain.

Defense attorney Justin Keiter declined comment on the case.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)