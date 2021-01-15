Frisco real estate broker Jenna Ryan charged for involvement in Capitol mob

FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — Jenna Ryan, a Frisco real estate broker, thoroughly documented her involvement in the mob the breached U.S. Capitol last week. Now she’s facing criminal charges.

Ryan is charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

She documented her trip to Washington D.C. on a private jet and later her involvement in the unrest at the Capitol building, including a Facebook live stream of the events.