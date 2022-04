SALADO, Texas (Fox 44) – The Social and La Luncheonette are having a fundraiser for those affected by the Salado tornado.

The Social is providing drinks, and La Luncheonette is proving the food.

You can prepay for a meal here, or pay at the event.

They are asking for those unable to attend to consider a non-attendee meal purchase by adding a note to the end of your order at check out. It will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at The Social located at 21 North Main St., Salado, TX.