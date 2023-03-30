WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for West Volunteer Firefighter Eddie Hykel.

According to the Aderhold Funeral Home, a rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, followed by visitation until 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of the Assumption, with Rev. Walter Dhanwar as celebrant – assisted by Deacon Robin Waters and Rev. John Crowder. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

60-year-old Edward R. “Eddie” Hykel, Jr., of West, passed away early Tuesday afternoon while on a call with the West Volunteer Fire Department. As Hykel worked the scene, Texas DPS troopers say a Peterbilt truck traveling on the inside lane disregarded the cautionary measures in place and struck him. Hykel was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The Aderhold Funeral Home says Eddie is survived by his wife Janet; his mother Barbara Jean; his children, Chris and wife Sammy Jo and Ashley Mynarcik and husband Chad, all of West; his grandchildren, RaeLynn Ward, Dylan Cassity, Luke Mynarcik, and Dannie Mynarcik; his brothers, Bobby Hykel and wife Kathy, Terry Hykel and Shanona Goodman, and Keith Hykel and wife Kelly; his sisters, Karen Holder and husband Selby and Lanette Gerik and husband James; his sisters-in-law, Patricia Reesing and husband Robert, Bernice Gerik and Jilji Gerik,; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

If you would like to send flowers or plant a tree in Eddie’s memory, you can go here.