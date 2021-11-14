Funeral held for Texas teen who died at Astroworld festival

A funeral hearse carrying the casket of Brianna Rodriguez exits La Paz Memorial Funeral Home after Rodriguez’s funeral, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Houston. Rodriguez died from injuries sustained during a stampede at the Astroworld music festival. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Brianna Rodriguez, who was killed as the crowd pushed toward the stage at Astroworld in Houston, was remembered by friends and family for her friendliness and love of dance.



At 16, she was among the youngest of the nine people who died at the music festival Nov. 5.



The Houston Chronicle reports that over 250 people gathered in Houston on Saturday for Rodriguez’s funeral.

Her friend, 16-year-old Ariah Herrera, says she “was a friend to everybody.”



Rodriguez was with friends at the festival on Nov. 5 when the crowd surged during rapper Travis Scott’s performance, crushing many of his fans. Hundreds were treated for injuries.

