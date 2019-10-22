Funeral rescheduled for woman fatally shot by police at home

This undated photo provided by Jefferson’s family shows Atatiana Jefferson. A white Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Jefferson through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door acted without justification and resigned Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, before he could be fired, the police chief said. (Jefferson’s family via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — The funeral has been rescheduled for a woman shot and killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer.

The service for Atatiana Jefferson is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday at Concord Church in Dallas. That’s after a settlement was reached Monday between members of Jefferson’s family.

Jefferson’s father had obtained a restraining order Friday to prevent a funeral scheduled for Saturday afternoon, forcing its postponement. But at a hearing Monday in Dallas, Jefferson’s mother and three siblings intervened, asking Probate Court Judge Brenda Hull Thompson to dismiss the father’s complaint.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that after Thompson issued a gag order, all sides negotiated for seven hours before reaching an agreement.

The officer who shot Jefferson through a back window has resigned and been charged with murder.

