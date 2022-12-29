RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic 1924 Halbert Building in Ranger collapsed Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic to be blocked off for an amount of time.

Around 1:30 p.m., Ranger police alerted the public that West Main Street was blocked off from all traffic because of a “dangerous situation involving the partial collapse of a vacant building,” and advised drivers to take an alternate route.

KTAB/KRBC learned that a wall of the Halbert Building, also once known as Ranger City Hall, fell and landed on the carport of a nearby business. No injuries were reported, nor vehicles damaged.

Take a look at these images and footage from Dove Aerial Services:

Located behind King Insurance Agency, Dove Aerial Services noted the appearance of the building as being “in an advanced stage of disrepair.”

Additional images from KTAB/KRBC:

Some nearby businesses decided to close for the day as a result of the building collapse.