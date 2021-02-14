GALLERY: Historic winter weather in Texas on Valentine’s Day weekend

Ice on a redbud in Georgetown from Lori Lorimor

TEXAS (KXAN) — Valentine’s Day weekend in Texas isn’t all candy hearts and flower bouquets as historic winter weather descends on the Lone Star State — bringing hazardous icy conditions, biting cold and in many areas, piles of snow.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Emergency and on Saturday he announced the further activation of state resources to combat perils on the state’s roads.

“The severity of this cold weather is unprecedented in Texas history,” Abbott said Saturday. “This is going to be a challenging time for Texas, but it’s a challenge our fellow Texans are up to.”

Here are some views from across the state so far.

Central Texas

In Central Texas, a Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service continues in the Austin metro area through noon Monday at least.

The Austin metro area saw thousands of customers with power outages and numerous vehicle crashes as streets became slick.

Round Rock Feb. 12 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Ice took down two large oak trees in a Round Rock neighborhood (Courtesy of Tim McCall)

A Pedernales Fire Department truck rolled over on west SH 71 on Saturday morning (KXAN/Julie Karam)



(KXAN)



“Ice also adds additional weight to tree limbs or leaves causing a breakage that can take out a power line as well,” a spokesperson for Austin Energy said. (Photo provided by Austin Energy)

Ice on trees, power lines near U.S. 183 at Braker Lane (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Near Lake Buchanan Feb. 11 – Cindy Simmons

Natalie Westbrook – Leander Feb. 11

First responders work the scene of a fatal crash on I-35 near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Police say at some people were killed and dozens injured in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP)

A tree bent by ice in Jarrell Feb. 11, 2021 (Courtesy Brittany Mahn)

Icy broken tree limbs in Cedar Park/Leander Feb. 11, 2021 (Courtesy Mitch Cooper)

Branches breaking and leaning with the ice in Cedar Park Feb. 11, 2021 (Courtesy Cindy Merryman)

Georgetown Feb. 11 – Tammy Gotti

Cactus covered in ice in Pflugerville Feb. 11, 2021 (Courtesy Rose Zepeda)

Falling trees in the Oak Ridge subdivision in Leander Feb. 11, 2021 (Courtesy Brooke Fowler)

Ice on trees near U.S. 183 at Braker Lane (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Ice on plants near U.S. 183 at Braker Lane (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

Ice covering everything in Cedar Park Feb. 11, 2021 (Courtesy Karalyn Capone)

North Texas

In north Texas, snow has already fallen in Dallas/Fort Worth. Some views via Twitter below.

Issa Miracle, snow in Dallas! Whoop whoop pic.twitter.com/FBmdCWw6LT — Sarai Barba-Lyons (@BarbaLyons) February 14, 2021

West Texas

In West Texas, residents of Odessa saw temperatures plunge below 20. Take a look below:

Sunday morning in Lubbock