LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – At least one person was killed when a tornado touched down in Laguna Heights. These are some photos we are gathering of the damage.

  • Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral
  • Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral
  • Utility crews work to replace downed poles and power lines on Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral
  • A car struck a light pole on the frontage road in Harlingen near Bass Boulevard. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral
  • Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral
  • Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral
  • Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral
  • Several mobile homes were destroyed by a tornado that struck Laguna Heights on Saturday morning. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral
  • Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral
  • Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral
  • Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral
  • Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral
  • Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral
  • Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral
  • A downed light pole blocks part of the frontage road in Harlingen near the Bass Boulevard exit. By Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral
  • Utility crews work to replace downed poles and power lines on Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral
  • Utility crews work to replace downed poles and power lines on Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral
  • Utility crews work to replace downed poles and power lines on Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral
  • A tree is snapped and debris litters a yard at a Laguna Vista home. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral
  • Utility crews work to replace downed poles and power lines on Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral
  • Debris litters the streets of Laguna Vista home. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral
  • The American Red Cross is helping victims and emergency crews in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral
  • The Salvation Army is feeding people in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral
  • A building is badly damaged by a tornado in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral