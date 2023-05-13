LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – At least one person was killed when a tornado touched down in Laguna Heights. These are some photos we are gathering of the damage.

Utility crews work to replace downed poles and power lines on Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral

A car struck a light pole on the frontage road in Harlingen near Bass Boulevard. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral

Several mobile homes were destroyed by a tornado that struck Laguna Heights on Saturday morning. By Brian Svendsen/ValleyCentral

A downed light pole blocks part of the frontage road in Harlingen near the Bass Boulevard exit. By Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral













Utility crews work to replace downed poles and power lines on Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral

Utility crews work to replace downed poles and power lines on Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral

Utility crews work to replace downed poles and power lines on Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral

A tree is snapped and debris litters a yard at a Laguna Vista home. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral

Utility crews work to replace downed poles and power lines on Highway 100 in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral

Debris litters the streets of Laguna Vista home. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral

The American Red Cross is helping victims and emergency crews in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral

The Salvation Army is feeding people in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral

A building is badly damaged by a tornado in Laguna Vista. By Frank Maldonado/ValleyCentral