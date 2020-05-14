GALLERY: Videos and photos as U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly across central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew across central Texas skies in honor of essential and frontline workers.

App users click here for multimedia elements

KXAN was inundated with photos and videos of the flight.

You can view a gallery of photos below:

U.S Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Kyle, Texas, as part of their flight honoring essential workers (Courtesy of Tiffany Fenton)

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying over the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday, May 13 (Courtesy of Nicole Cook)

The view from a downtown Austin rooftop as onlookers watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly across the sky (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Thunderbirds flyover of northwest Travis County as seen from the roof of David and Laura Dow in Cedar Park (Courtesy of David and Laura Dow)

Thunderbird up close as captured by Teresa Bayoud (Courtesy of Teresa Bayoud)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pass over a Jim’s restaurant in Austin during their flight (Courtesy of Zane Marek)



Thunderbirds fly over Georgetown as seen from I-35 (Courtesy of Nancy Terry)

Thunderbirds fly over Austin on Wednesday, May 13 (Courtesy of Victor Hidalgo)



Baylor, Scott and White staff watching the flyover from Lakeway and Round Rock Medical Centers (Courtesy of Baylor, Scott and White)

Baylor, Scott and White staff watching the flyover from Lakeway and Round Rock Medical Centers (Courtesy of Baylor, Scott and White)

An up close view of the Thunderbirds (Courtesy of Warren Moorman)

(Courtesy of Colleen Nance)

(Courtesy of John Irey)

Below, watch as the Thunderbirds fly over Lake Austin.

Below, the Thunderbirds fly over from 45 and the O’Connor Bridge in north Austin.

Below, the Thunderbirds pass over Round Rock.

Below, a view of the Thunderbirds from atop Dobie 21.