Game wardens confiscate 5,000 feet of gill net from Rio Grande

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – On Tuesday night, Cameron County Game Wardens removed approximately 5,000 feet of gill net from the Rio Grande. Entangled within the nets were more 200 redfish and snook which were all released.

A gill net hangs vertically in columns in the water.

Texas Game Wardens in Cameron County remove gill nets. Photos courtesy: Texas Game Wardens Facebook.

A large shrimp seine was also removed from the mouth of the Rio Grande. The seine was placed completely across the river at Boca Chica. This seine would restrict any shrimp from reaching maturity and migrating from the estuaries to the Gulf of Mexico.

A seine is a type of net usually held by two people at opposite ends. In Texas, a seine that is not manually operated is illegal according to the TPWD website.

(Information from KVEO.com)