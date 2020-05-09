Gas price averages up slightly in Texas, U.S. ending the week

LUBBOCK, Texas — The average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas and across the nation was on the increase as the week ends.

The statewide average price was reported at $1.1514 on Saturday, while $1.839 was the reported national average price.

“Demand for gasoline is on the rise, and that could mean a price increase at the pump for drivers in the coming weeks,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, gasoline demand levels remain far below last year’s figures, and that’s helping keep gas prices cheaper year-over-year.”

AAA Texas said the statewide average price dipped to its lowest price of $1.49 on May 4. Prices continue to hold at their lowest levels since 2009.

The latest report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed gasoline demand had increased to around 6.7 million barrels per day, up from the nearly 5.9 million barrels the week prior.

Refinery utilization held at 75% in the Gulf Coast region and at 70% on the national level last week.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.485 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.46 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.38 a gallon in Lubbock.

