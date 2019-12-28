Gas prices increase heading into the last weekend of 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas – Retail gasoline prices were trending upward this weekend across Texas and the nation after two weeks of decline.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.266 on Saturday.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.573 on Saturday.

Oil prices ended week the higher following the release of a Energy Information Administration (EIA) report.

The report said U.S. crude supplies fell by nearly 5.5 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 20.

AAA Texas had reported on Thursday that prices were continuing to trend downward, despite record holiday travel across the Lone Star State for the year-end holidays.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest prices in the state this weekend, while the cheapest gas prices could be found in San Antonio.



Here at home, AAA Texas reported the average retail price in Lubbock was $2.211 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.17 in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $2.04 a gallon.