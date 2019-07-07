Gas prices increase statewide for second straight week

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second straight week, gas prices increased in nearly all cities surveyed, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

However, prices remain nearly 20 cents lower than compared to last year.

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was around $2.47 on Sunday.

Drivers in the El Paso are are paying the most on average, while the lowest prices in the state can be found in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission areas.

Crude oil prices, supply, demand, OPEC cuts and fallout from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery explosion and fire on June 21 were cited as factors driving up prices, AAA Texas said.

The national average price was around $2.76 on Sunday.