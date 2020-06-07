George Floyd’s body returns to Houston for final services

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. Floyd died May 25, after he was pinned to the pavement by a police officer who put his knee on the handcuffed black man’s neck until he stopped breathing. (Christopher Harris via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief says the body of George Floyd has arrived in Texas for a final memorial service and funeral.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted early Sunday that Floyd’s family had also arrived safely.

A six-hour viewing for Floyd is planned for Monday in Houston, followed by funeral services and burial Tuesday in suburban Pearland.

He will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.

Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped responding.

