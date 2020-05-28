George Strait, Office of Gov. Greg Abbott team up for COVID-19 PSA

AUSTIN, Texas — Country music legend George Strait and the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott teamed up to release a public service announcement on Thursday.

The King of Country starred in the PSA named, “Write this Down, Take a Little Note.” In it, he encouraged all Texans to practice good hygiene, wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

“As we open Texas back up, it’s important that we stay extra friendly by thinking about all our fellow Texans,” he said. “So go on, write this down, take a little note, to remind you of these friendly things you can do to help defeat COVID-19.”

“Let’s show the world what it means to be Texan by staying safe and staying friendly,” he said.