Georgetown student stops abduction by asking about ‘safe word’

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A Georgetown family is spreading the word after a man attempted to abduct their 13-year-old son yesterday.

Seventh-grader Daniel Whitecloud says a stranger pulled up to him as he was walking home.

He says that person told him his mother sent him to pickup the student from school.

The quick thinking student asked for his family’s “safecode”: a password his mother gave him for situations like these.

And the guy didn’t know it.

“I thought he was going to get out of the car to try and snatch me, so I was like, ‘Oh my gosh this is it,” Whitecloud said.

Since he didn’t know the word, the stranger took off, and Whitecloud hurried home and called Georgetown police. They applaud the family for being prepared, and want other families to do the same.

“I’m glad that we were prepared for it, but I am terrified that it might happen again, or that it might happen to somebody else,” his mother Adrianna Eldredge said.

Whitecloud described the suspect as a clean-shaven, Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s. He was driving a black, box-shaped Honda.