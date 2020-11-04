‘Gerrymandering sucks’: Julie Oliver reacts to Rep. Williams’ re-election in Congressional District 25 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Congressman Roger Williams has been re-elected to U.S. House District 25. Rep. Williams has represented Texas’ 25th House district since 2013. He is the former Texas Secretary of State and owns a car dealership in Weatherford. In his three terms in Congress, Williams has served on the House committees on budget and financial services. He has been a conservative advocate for anti-abortion and pro-second amendment policies.

Democrat Julie Oliver has issued the following statement regarding Election Night results:

I’m incredibly proud of the work that the thousands of volunteers who sacrificed for this campaign poured into fighting for a better future for Texas. Thousands of people chipped in whatever they could afford to this campaign, because they recognize that our healthcare system is broken and that ensuring that every American has healthcare is a moral and an economic necessity. Young people put it all on the line for us and for one another, because they recognize how urgently we need to act on climate change. I’ve been able to be part of some of the most powerful organizing I’ve ever imagined. And I want everyone who worked so hard on this campaign to keep showing up for one another. Our communities organized into a movement to demand better in Texas that will only continue to grow stronger. Gerrymandering sucks. And Texas deserves better. Texas, I love you and I’m proud of you. Learn from tonight, take what you can from the hard lessons, and keep fighting. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. See y’all down the road.

Oliver was trying once again to unseat Rep. Roger Williams to represent Texas’ 25th House district in U.S. Congress.

See the race results below:

Democratic challenger Oliver last went up against Williams in 2018 after a closer-than-expected election. She is an Austin resident and has spent her career in healthcare finance, and she was appointed by the Austin City Council to serve on the board of Central Health. She defined her campaign with healthcare, advocating for Medicare for All and women’s reproductive rights. Oliver earned national endorsements from Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, and Julian Castro. She first ran for the district in 2018 and lost to Williams by 9 percentage points.

District 25 covers parts of Austin and extends north into Johnson County just south of Fort Worth. Prior to the election, the Cook Partisan Voting Index rated the district as favorable to Republicans by 11 points.