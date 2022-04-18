DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is here and many are gearing up to take advantage of the nicer weather for an outdoor wedding.

Of course, everyone wants to have the perfect wedding day. Weddings cost a lot of money, are often very public and represent the forever bond between two people that love each other.

Despite our best intentions, sometimes things get in the way of that perfect day. That’s why the Better Business Bureau of North Texas is issuing a warning about Dallas-based calligraphy and custom painting retailer Madeleine Creative Company, LLC.

According to BBB North Texas, the young company has earned the bureau’s rating of “F” due to unanswered complaints, specifically about the timing of delivery.

In 2021, BBB officials say they received complaints from customers all alleging that they never received the products they ordered from Madeleine Creative Company, LLC.

BBB officials say they reached out to the company in January and have yet to receive a response.

For the full report from BBB North Texas, visit their website.