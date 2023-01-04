MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. The child, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was air-lifted to a Lubbock hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Gofundme stated that Kearns was born in Odessa but raised in Midland and was a Freshman at Midland High School where she was in advanced classes and was a member of the tennis team.

“She loved music, movies, skateboarding, biking, hiking, animals, shopping, spending time with friends and family, being outdoors, playing tennis and bossing her brothers around. Anyone that ever met Siah instantly fell in love with her,” her family said.

If you would like to help the family, you’ll find the Gofundme here.