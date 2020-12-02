Gov. Abbott announces initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made an initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the State of Texas for December.

The vaccines, which would begin arriving to Texas the week of December 14, will be distributed to providers across the state.

According to the governor’s office, the providers will administer the immunizations based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

Increased allotments are also expected in January and the following months.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Governor Abbott. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

(Information from ValleyCentral.com)