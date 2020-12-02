Gov. Abbott announces that 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be given to Texas in December

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that over 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines would be allotted to Texas by the Centers for Disease Control for the month of December.

According to a release, the vaccines should begin arriving December 14, and will be distributed to qualifying providers across the state. A distribution plan announced on November 23 by the state said initial vaccine distribution would be concentrated on protecting health care workers, frontline workers, vulnerable populations and various other groups.

The release also stated that increased allotments were expected in January 2021 and in the following months.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Governor Abbott said.

It was said during a virtual City of Lubbock press conference that University Medical Center plans to begin distributing vaccines on December 14.

Read the full release by the Office of Governor Greg Abbott below:

