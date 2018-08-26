Gov. Abbott attends Hurricane Harvey Anniversary Service at the First Baptist Church of Rockport

(Photo provided by Governor Abbott's Office)

Governor Greg Abbott today visited the First Baptist Church of Rockport for a service on the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey. Governor Abbott joined members of the Rockport community in prayer and worship. The Governor also addressed the congregation and spoke of the community's resiliency, selflessness, and inspiring perseverance.

“After Hurricane Harvey, this church was unrecognizable from the building where we gathered in today,” said Governor Abbott. “One thing Harvey could not destroy however, was the spirit of this community, and that is truly inspiring. By turning to God for guidance and strength, the Rockport community came together to restore this place of worship, and showed that there is no challenge we can’t overcome.”

It has been one year since Hurricane Harvey made landfall, and the First Baptist Church of Rockport was severely damaged during the storm. Governor Abbott visited the church last year along with Vice President Mike Pence and Reverend Franklin Graham, where he declared September 3, 2017 a Day of Prayer in Texas .

