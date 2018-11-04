Gov. Abbott attends memorial service for anniversary of the Sutherland Springs shooting

(Photo provided by the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott)

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Officer of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott today joined survivors, faith leaders, local officials, and community members at a memorial and remembrance service marking the one year anniversary of the tragedy at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.



"The horrific shooting that took place here could've ripped this community apart - but it didn't," said Governor Abbott. "Instead, you came together and turned to the Lord for strength, guidance, and healing. While we may never fully understand why these things happen, we know it is through Him that we can overcome these challenges. Through Him, we have the hope and assurance that good always triumphs over evil. Together, we will work every day to honor the memory of those who died."

