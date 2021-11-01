Gov. Abbott calls on TASB to shield children from pornography, inappropriate content in schools

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Governor Greg Abbott Official Photo (2015) - 720

(Photo provided by the Office of the Texas Governor)

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott today [Monday] sent a letter to Texas Association of School Boards Executive Director Dan Troxell to ensure no child is exposed to pornography or other inappropriate content in a Texas public school. 

“A growing number of parents of Texas students are becoming increasingly alarmed about some of the books and other content found in public school libraries that are extremely inappropriate in the public education system,” reads the letter. “The most flagrant examples include clearly pornographic images and substance that have no place in the Texas public education system. You have an obligation to Texas parents and students to ensure that no child in Texas is exposed to pornography or other inappropriate content while inside a Texas public school.”

Read the Governor’s letter.

(Press release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar