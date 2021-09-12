Gov. Abbott increases readiness level of SOC in response to Tropical Storm Nicholas

(Photo provided by the Office of the Texas Governor)

In response to severe weather threats along the Gulf Coast due to Tropical Storm Nicholas, Governor Greg Abbott today [Sunday] ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to increase its readiness to Level II (Escalated Response) beginning tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. central. The SOC will operate at Level II to coordinate the state’s response in support of local officials. Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast begin impacting the Texas coast tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring significant rainfall and flooding to the entire Gulf Coast as it moves slowly across the state. The Governor urges Texans to prepare now, pay close attention to their local forecasts, and heed all warnings of local officials.

“The State Operations Center has increased its readiness and is prepared to assist local officials in their response to Tropical Storm Nicholas,” said Governor Abbott. “As this storm approaches Texas, I urge our Southeast Texas and Gulf Coast communities to prepare now to protect themselves and their loved ones from the severe weather conditions that Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring.”



Yesterday, the Governor readied resources to assist local communities impacted by this storm. The following resources have been activated:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One): 6 Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads and 8 Overhead Packages.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Warden Boat Teams.

Texas Military Department: 5 Ground Transportation Platoons With High Profile Vehicles.

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Severe Weather Packages.

The following actions and resources have been rostered for potential activation if needed:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams.

Texas Department of Transportation: Monitoring Road Conditions And Prepositioned Water-Filled Barriers.

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Search And Rescue Aircraft and The Tactical Marine Unit.

Public Utility Commission: Power Outage Monitoring And Coordination With Utility Providers.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit gov.texas.gov/hurricane.



Texans can also visit www.TexasFlood.org for resources and tips on how to stay safe during flood events.

