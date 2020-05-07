Gov. Abbott, OneStar Foundation announce Texas COVID Relief Fund

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas– On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and the OneStar Foundation announced the Texas COVID Relief Fund– which will provide critical funding and resources to organizations across the state, Abbott confirmed in a news release.

The critical funding will go to organizations to support the economic recovery of local communities, according to the release.

Those communities include economic development, healthcare and education. Additionally, the funds will also be used to support local priorities and organizations serving the vulnerable populations, as well as underserved communities.

Read the full statement below:

Governor Greg Abbott and the OneStar Foundation yesterday announced the Texas COVID Relief Fund, which will provide critical funding and resources to organizations across the state working on the ground to support the economic recovery of local communities. Funds raised will be distributed through grants focused on the areas of community and economic development, healthcare, and education. Funds will also be used to support local priorities and organizations serving the unmet needs of vulnerable populations and underserved communities.

“There is nothing more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and the Texas COVID Relief Fund is another way we can come together to support those in need and help our communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the OneStar Foundation and their partners for their commitment to helping Texans through these trying times. By coming together and supporting one another, we will overcome this challenge.”

“Communities across Texas are stepping up to meet the needs of everyday Texans in heroic ways,” said Chris Bugbee, President and CEO of OneStar Foundation. “We are grateful for Governor Abbott’s leadership in providing the Texas COVID Relief Fund as a resource to embolden efforts across the state to meet the needs of our neighbors impacted by the pandemic.”

For more information on the Texas COVID Relief Fund or to make a donation, visit the OneStar Foundation website.