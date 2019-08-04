Gov. Abbott orders Texas flags lowered to half-staff in honor of El Paso shooting victims

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo from MGN Online; Public Domain Photos)

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott [on Sunday] ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives in the shooting in El Paso on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

