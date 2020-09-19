Gov. Abbott orders Texas flags lowered to honor SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Texas Flag - 1920

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott [on Saturday] ordered all Texas flags to be lowered to honor the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“My heart goes out to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s family, and Cecilia and I are keeping them in our prayers,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer of keen intellect and will be remembered as a judicial giant. She put service above self and leaves behind a grateful nation.”

(News release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott)

