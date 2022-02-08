AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott released his “2022 Report to the People of Texas,” which looked back at accomplishments and shared his vision for the year ahead.

This was Abbott’s fourth Report to the People since taking office in 2015. It is released in interim years when the Texas Legislature does not meet and no formal State of the State address is given.

The Report included a summary of the 87th Legislative Sessions and landmark legislation centered around hardworking Texans and the Governor’s priorities – building a state that is safer, freer, healthier, and more prosperous.

It also had an overview of programs, grants, and initiatives that are meant to open the path to opportunity for more Texas families.

The Report had updates on the State’s pandemic response and the Governor’s decisive actions to secure the border. It also highlights the dedication of Texas law enforcement officers and emergency responders and everyday Texans who help keep our communities safe.

To read the full report, you can go here.

“As we have seen in years past, when tested by fire, flood, or hurricane, Texans respond with resilience and calm resolve. Just as we overcame those challenges, we continue to overcome the challenges of the global pandemic. And with neighbors helping neighbors, our communities are rebounding.” Governor Abbott

(KWKT contributed to this report.)