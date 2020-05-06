Gov. Abbott releases statement about jailing of Dallas salon owner

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks at a press conference about the state’s coronavirus response at the Texas State Capitol on April 8, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas– On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement in regards to a woman who was arrested and put in jail for keeping her salon open, amid coronavirus concerns.

Dallas County Sheriff’s DepartmentDallas salon owner Shelley Luther was jailed for seven days for contempt of court after being issued a citation for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas while pandemic lockdown restrictions are in place. (Photo from ABCNews.com; Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)

He said even though he made clear through prior pronouncements that Texans should be jailed for non-compliance with executive orders being the “last available option” that there were less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother, according to a statement released by his office.

Read the full statement below:

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement on the jailing of Dallas Salon Owner, Shelley Luther:

“I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action by the Dallas Judge, putting Shelley Luther in jail for seven days. As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option. Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother.”

