Gov. Abbott removes licensing barriers for Advance Practice Registered Nurses

Governor Greg Abbott has waived certain regulations allowing for an expedited licensing reactivation process for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) in Texas. Under these waivers, an APRN with a license that has been inactive for more than two years, but less than four years, will not have to pay a reactivation fee, complete continuing education credits, or complete the current practice requirements. For APRNs with a license that has been inactive for more than four years, the reactivation fee and continuing education requirements will be waived.

“Our frontline healthcare workers play a crucial role in Texas’ response to COVID-19, and we are working to reduce barriers for former nurses who are ready and willing to serve in our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “By expediting the process for APRNs to reactivate their license, Texas is allowing more healthcare professionals to reenter the workforce and assist in our effort to combat COVID-19.”

