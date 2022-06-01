AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott sent a joint letter Wednesday to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees following last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

According to the joint letter, the committees will be charged with examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety and more.

“As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence,” the letter said. “As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans.”

You can read the full letter here.

Fox44 Contributed to this report.