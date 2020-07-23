Gov. Abbott Rosters State Resources As Tropical Depression Approaches Texas

A postman walks through the flooded streets from Tropical Depression Imelda as he deliver mail Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Galveston, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today placed numerous resources on standby across the state in anticipation of severe weather spurring from a Tropical Depression in the Gulf ⁠— including heavy rain, dangerous rip currents, and flash flooding. This Tropical Depression is expected to impact the lower third of Texas, including the upper Rio Grande Valley, the Coastal Bend, and the Texas Hill Country, throughout the weekend.

“As this Tropical Depression approaches the Lone Star State, we are taking the necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “These resources I have rostered will help our communities respond to the severe weather and possible flash floods caused by this Tropical Depression. Throughout the weekend, Texans should heed the guidance from local officials and remain vigilant against this severe weather to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has rostered the following resources in preparation to support request from local officials:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force One and Two Search and Rescue Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support Water Rescue Operations

Texas Military Department: High Profile Vehicle packages

Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages

Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.

