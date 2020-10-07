Gov. Abbott says bars can reopen starting Oct. 14 at 50% capacity

AUSTIN, Texas– On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars can officially reopen beginning October 14 as part of the next reopening phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a spike in virus cases, Abbott ordered bars to shut down toward the end of June in an attempt to help flatten the curve.
Abbott allowed businesses to expand capacity restrictions from 50% to 75% since September 21, including retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, manufacturing, museums and libraries and gyms. It’s not required for businesses to expand operations, but it is an option they now have.
Abbott said previously that state leaders were working with bar owners and associations on methods of reopening.
Below is text from an official document stating how bars in Texas may begin to reopen:
Effective October 14, 2020, the County Judge of each county may choose to opt in with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow bars or similar establishments to operate with in-person service. Bars or similar establishments located in counties that have opted in may operate for in-person service up to 50% of the total listed occupancy inside the bar or similar establishment, but all customers must be seated while eating or drinking at the bar or similar establishment.
