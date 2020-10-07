Gov. Abbott says bars can reopen starting Oct. 14 at 50% capacity

Beer taps of South African Brewery brands, Castle, Castle Light and Black Label, are seen through the window of a closed bar in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, May 7, 2020. South African Breweries, the second biggest brewer in the world, says it may have to destroy 400 million bottles of the beer because of the country’s ban on alcohol sales during its lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

AUSTIN, Texas– On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars can officially reopen beginning October 14 as part of the next reopening phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a spike in virus cases, Abbott ordered bars to shut down toward the end of June in an attempt to help flatten the curve.

Abbott allowed businesses to expand capacity restrictions from 50% to 75% since September 21, including retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, manufacturing, museums and libraries and gyms. It’s not required for businesses to expand operations, but it is an option they now have.

Abbott said previously that state leaders were working with bar owners and associations on methods of reopening.

Below is text from an official document stating how bars in Texas may begin to reopen:

Effective October 14, 2020, the County Judge of each county may choose to opt in with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow bars or similar establishments to operate with in-person service. Bars or similar establishments located in counties that have opted in may operate for in-person service up to 50% of the total listed occupancy inside the bar or similar establishment, but all customers must be seated while eating or drinking at the bar or similar establishment.

To read the full, official document, click HERE.