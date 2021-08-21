Gov. Abbott says he tested negative for COVID-19, 4 days after his diagnosis

Gov. Greg Abbott holds up a mask during a video in which he announced a statewide mask mandate for Texas, on July 2, 2020. (Gov. Abbott Press Office)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four days after testing positive for COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

“I am now testing negative for Covid. I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I received,” Abbott wrote on Twitter.

Abbott first announced his diagnosis on Tuesday, saying he had previously been vaccinated and was not feeling many symptoms. Abbott was being tested for COVID-19 daily.

Abbott also underwent Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy treatment at the direction of his doctor, his office said.

The governor posted a video to Twitter along with his written message, urging people to consider getting vaccinated if they haven’t already. He also said he will continue to quarantine per doctors’ recommendations.

“During that time, however, I will continue to work on issues that are important to the state of Texas, including opening infusion centers for antibody therapy treatment across the entire state of Texas,” Abbott said in the video.