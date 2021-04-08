Gov. Abbott says it’s time to make Texas a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary State’

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Thursday it was time to introduce legislation to make Texas a “Sanctuary State” for the Second Amendment.

Abbott’s comment came after the Biden Administration announced a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence in the country. The actions included a new rule that would combat “ghost guns,” as well as publishing “red flag” legislation that states could adopt.

Abbott said he would not allow the president’s “liberal power grab to take away our guns,” to happen in Texas.