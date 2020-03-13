REPLAY: Gov. Abbott, state health and emergency leaders hold press conference for coronavirus updates

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Governor Greg Abbott, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, are holding a joint press conference at the Capitol on Friday at noon.

Governor Greg Abbott declared a state disaster for all Texas Counties during the press conference Friday just after noon.

Abbott in the press conference said Texas, as of Friday at noon, had 39 confirmed cases (not including repatriation cases). Abbott said 220 Texans had been tested and 75 tests were in progress “as we speak.”

Abbott said San Antonio set up first drive-through testing location for first responders, and certain at-risk patients. He said other cities will soon have drive-through testing in Texas.

The governor asked hospitals, nursing homes, and daycare to limit visitors. He also directed prisons, jails, and juvenile justice centers to limit visitation.

Abbott directed state agencies to use and facilitate telemedicine. He also asked Texas employers to utilize telework policies.

“We don’t need people who are sick coming to work,” Abbott said.

“This is not a death sentence,” he said. Abbott also said Texas has been on the forefront of disaster recovery before and together as Texans we will get through COVID-19.

