TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott was in Tyler on Monday morning to host a roundtable on property taxes.

Abbott met with local business leaders to discuss property taxes and other impacts on small businesses. The roundtable was held at Price International on Highway 271 in Tyler.

During the roundtable, Abbott discussed the state of the Texas economy, as well as measures he is taking within the state government to help provide tax relief to small businesses. He also touted the state’s economic boom, saying that “Texas is the #1 state for doing business in the country.”

“Texas has now risen to having the 9th largest economy in the entire world,” he said. “More Texans have a job today than ever before in our state.” He further added that during his tenure as governor, property taxes have been cut in every single legislative session and made state income tax unconstitutional.

The governor went on to explain that his new “Tax Payer Bill of Rights” legislation will lower the cost of doing business, spur the economy, spur the capability of hiring more people and paying more people so that small businesses can continue to grow. He said that the bill will offer up to $100,000 in property tax exemptions in order to create more tax relief for small businesses.

“The State of Texas continues to keep taxes low and reign in property taxes to keep regulations reasonable and predictable, to invest in robust infrastructure and to constantly work to develop the best workforce in America” Gov. Gregg Abbott

Of the many small business leaders from around East Texas that joined Abbott at the roundtable, Rodney Price from Price International and Annie Spilman from the National Federation of Independent Businesses spoke about the governor’s tax relief efforts.

Price thanked Abbott for his interest in trying to relieve tax burdens for small business owners.

“It is significant and we appreciate it and we don’t take it for granted,” he said.

Spillman also had this to say about Abbott’s tax relief efforts:

“Dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages can be a little bit easier to swallow when you know that you don’t have the government breathing down your neck. And in Texas, that’s not the case and we appreciate it.” Annie Spilman, Texas State Director of the National Federation of Independent Business

Just last week, Abbott participated in a fireside chat at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 meeting in Austin.

“Businesses and families are moving to Texas because we provide an environment that allows people to succeed on their own terms,” Abbott said. “Texas offers a brand of freedom unlike any other state in America—we have no state income tax, we’ve cut red tape and burdensome regulations, and we continue to invest in our young, diverse and ever-growing workforce. We are committed to cultivating this thriving economic climate in the years to come to ensure that all Texans have the ability to achieve their dreams.”