AUSTIN, Texas — The following is a press release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott today [Monday] directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready resources in response to critical fire weather conditions across Texas this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that elevated fire conditions are possible today in the Hill Country, Concho Valley, and Big Country. The NWS also warns that elevated to critical fire weather is possible tomorrow for the Panhandle, Permian Basin, West Texas, and South Texas later this week.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is expecting an active wildfire period through Wednesday for northwest portions of the state, including the regions near Wichita Falls, San Angelo, Lubbock and Amarillo. A strong front will approach and move across the state during this timeframe increasing winds, temperatures, and fire danger in cured grasses across the landscape in these areas.

“The State of Texas continues to monitor weather conditions and is fully prepared to respond to any potential wildfire activity that could impact our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “As strong winds and increased fire dangers are forecasted across the Lone Star State, Texans are encouraged to stay weather-aware and heed guidance from their local officials to keep their loved ones safe.”

The following resources have been rostered by the Texas A&M Forest Service: Three strike teams from Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System that include approximately 75 firefighters and 15 fire engines. Texas A&M Forest Service has fully staffed task forces in communities across the state. Additional operators and overhead, including incident commanders with advanced qualifications, are prepositioned across areas of concern. Two large air tankers, three single engine air tankers, two type 3 helicopters, two air attack platform, and two aerial supervision modules are staged in state to assist with wildfire response efforts. Two Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Wildland Fire Support Packages are on standby to be deployed if necessary.

Texans can visit ready.gov/wildfires or tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire safety tips and resources.

