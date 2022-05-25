UVALDE (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, following a briefing to give an update on Texas’ response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The press conference is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be held at Uvalde High School.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by the following, as well as other local officials:

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick

Speaker Dade Phelan

Senator John Cornyn

Senator Ted Cruz

Congressman Tony Gonzales

State Representative Tracy King

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez

Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo

The press conference will be streamed live inside this story when it begins in the media player above.