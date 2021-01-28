Gov. Abbott to host economic, oil and gas roundtable in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Governor Greg Abbott will head to West Texas Thursday to meet with energy and economic experts.

His visit comes as oil and gas markets begin to rebound from record lows in 2020. Scaled back workforces, layoffs and a falling rig count highlighted 2020 for producers, particularly in West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

The dropping crude price was complicated further by the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. The combination of dropping prices and impact from COVID-19 sent unemployment rates in Odessa soaring.

According to data from the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, unemployment rates were above 10.2, compared to 2.6 in 2019.

Additionally, local, state, and federal lawmakers have been vocal in opposition to the 60-day hiatus on new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

Both Reps. August Pfluger and Tony Gonzales condemned the actions of the Biden Administration.

Abbott’s roundtable will begin at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, followed by a press conference later in the afternoon.