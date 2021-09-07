Gov. Abbott to sign controversial Texas elections bill into law Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will sign into law a controversial state elections bill that’s been widely criticized as an attempt to make it more challenging for some Texans to vote.

Senate Bill 1, touted by state Republicans as a way to secure Texas elections, will trigger several changes to elections operations, including bans on 24-hour polling places, increased ID requirements, restrict drive-through voting and limit voting by mail. The bill will also allow partisan poll watchers to observe at polling sites — and will also criminal for local officials to send voters requests for mail-in ballots.

While there is no evidence of widespread fraud in recent state elections, preventing fraud was made a priority by the Texas GOP during regular and special legislative sessions. Back in July, House Democrats left the state for Washington, D.C., to prevent the bill’s passage.

In a statement August 31, shortly after the bill’s passage, Abbott said in part: “Senate Bill 1 will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

But detractors, particularly Democrats, say SB 1 will make it harder for certain Texans to have their votes count — especially communities of color.

But research shows it can be harder for poor, Black, and Latino communities to get identification.

Under new state election laws, voters will need to provide driver’s license numbers or Social Security numbers on the ballots. Whichever numbers are provided to poll workers must match the information indicated on a person’s voting record.

The American Civil Liberties Union explains reasons for difficulties obtaining ID include the number of fees necessary to get documents needed for an ID to be issued, in addition to lack of transportation. Additionally, poorer and minority communities are more likely to have fewer convenient polling places — and are more likely to face possibly intimidating questioning about their IDs once they’re there.

Despite becoming law on Tuesday, it’s likely SB 1 will face court challenges in the future.

KXAN will stream the 11 a.m. signing in Tyler within this story, at KXAN.com, on the official KXAN Facebook page and in the KXAN app.