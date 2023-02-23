AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a record ten-year, $100 billion statewide roadway construction plan with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The Office of Greg Abbott says this will increase the number of transportation projects to improve congestion, maintain roadways, and increase safety across Texas. The proposed 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) is estimated to be $15 billion more than the 2023 UTP, and is primarily based on the record projected revenue from state sources.

In August 2022, Governor Abbott announced the adoption of TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) which advances a $85 billion, ten-year statewide roadway construction plan.

The UTP is a planning document which guides the development of transportation projects across the state. Additionally, the UTP identifies public transportation, maritime, aviation, and rail investments. Projects are selected by TxDOT and local transportation leaders based on effectiveness in addressing criteria such as safety, pavement condition, capacity, and rural connectivity, with opportunities for public input at both the state and local levels.

For more information on the UTP projects, you can go here.