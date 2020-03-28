Gov. Abbott waives certain licensing regulations for pharmacists, technicians

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:

Governor Greg Abbott has waived certain licensing renewal regulations for Texas pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy technician trainees. With these waivers, the Governor is temporarily extending expiration dates for licenses and temporarily suspending continuing education requirements for pharmacists.

“As our state responds to COVID-19, it is important that Texans continue to have access to the services they depend on to meet their daily needs,” said Governor Abbott. “With these waivers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can continue to meet the needs of their fellow Texans without potential delays caused by an expired license.”

