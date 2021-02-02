Gov. Greg Abbott wants to permanently expand telemedicine access in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During his State of the State address on Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he wants to permanently expand access to telemedicine services that have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We should seize the opportunity this session to permanently expand telemedicine so that every Texan in every region of the state can benefit,” Abbott said while laying out priorities for the 87th Legislature.

In March, Abbott lifted certain regulations on the types of health care services that can be offered over the phone or through video calls.

He also issued an emergency rule for the Texas Dept. of Insurance to compensate health care providers for telemedicine visits at the same rate as an in-person visit. But that equalized compensation only applied to patients covered by state-regulated insurance plans which make up only 15% of plans in Texas, according to TDI.

Many of Texas’ largest insurance providers have voluntarily covered telemedicine visits at the same rate as in-person visits during the pandemic. KXAN is working to find out if they will continue that practice this year and after the pandemic.

