AUSTIN – Today, Governor Greg Abbott is honored to accept an invitation from Nexstar Media Group for the Texas Gubernatorial Debate to take place in the Rio Grande Valley. Nexstar was the first debate invitation that Texans for Greg Abbott received.

The candidates for Governor of Texas will meet for an hour long debate at University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg on the evening of September 30. This will be the one and only gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election. The debate will be moderated by Britt Moreno of KXAN Austin, and will feature a panel of journalists including Sally Hernandez of KXAN Austin, Gromer Jeffers of the Dallas Morning News, and Steve Spriester of KSAT San Antonio.

Texans for Greg Abbott Campaign Chairman Gardner Pate said, “Governor Abbott is looking forward to debating Beto O’Rourke and explaining to all Texans about the Governor’s efforts to secure the future of Texas by securing the border, defunding cities that defund the police, lowering property taxes, and protecting our oil & gas industry. Unlike Beto O’Rourke, who supports open borders, defunding the police, increasing property taxes, and supports radical energy policies that would hurt our oil & gas workers.”

The debate will be available in every media market, and on Spanish language stations throughout Texas.

