Governor Abbott commemorates Hurricane Harvey anniversary in Fulton

Governor Greg Abbott [on Satuday] commemorated the 2nd anniversary of Hurricane Harvey by delivering remarks at the groundbreaking of the new Fulton Pier and ceremonially signing into law Senate Bill 6 (Kolkhorst/Morrison) and House Bill 6 (Morrison/Hunter/Kolkhorst) in Fulton, TX. The Governor was joined by Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Representative Geanie Morrison, Representative Todd Hunter, Mayor of Fulton Jimmy Kendrick, Mayor of Rockport Pat Rios, and other state and local leaders for the ceremony.

“In the two years since Hurricane Harvey, Texans have responded with strength and determination to restore the communities affected by the storm,” said Governor Abbott. “Today marks the next step in the recovery process as we continue to work together to rebuild these communities stronger and more resilient than ever. Texans continue to show that no earthly force can match the Texas spirit.”

Senate Bill 6 addresses several recommendations from the Governor’s Commission to Rebuild Texas, including improvements to the state’s disaster response and recovery efforts as well as establishes a loan program to meet the financial needs of communities recovering from disaster.

House Bill 6 creates a disaster recovery task force to assist with financial issues related to disaster recovery. It also requires training of emergency management coordinators and for all emergency management programs to provide for catastrophic debris management.

