Governor Abbott declares ERCOT reform an emergency item

AUSTIN, Texas– On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott declared the form of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) as an emergency item in the Texas legislative session.

“In declaring this item an emergency, the Governor is calling on the legislature to investigate ERCOT and ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days,” the state from Gov. Abbott’s office read.

Currently, just less than 4.2 million homes or businesses were without power, according to the Texas Power Outages Map.

Lubbock Power and Light is in the process of connecting to ERCOT. But for the time being, LP&L is with the Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

Read the full news release from Gov. Abbott’s office below:

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Governor Abbott. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”